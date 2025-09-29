IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration; Apply Without Late Fee Till October 6

GATE 2026 Registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 registration period has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, and there will be no late fees. Applicants who have not yet applied for GATE 2026 have till October 6 to finish the process via the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. To access the portal and submit their forms, applicants must first log in with their Enrolment ID and password. October 9 is the deadline with a late fee.

GATE 2026 Registration: Important dates

GOAPS opens: August 28, 2025

Registration closes (extended) (Without late fee): Oct 6 &

Registration closes (extended) (With late fee): Oct 9, 2025

Exam dates: Feb 7, 8, 14 & 15, 2026

Result: March 19, 2026

Note: All dates are liable to change

GATE 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised university.

Current Students: Candidates in the third year or higher of their qualifying degree program are also eligible.

Recognition: The degree must be recognised by the Ministry of Education (MoE), AICTE, UGC, or UPSC as equivalent to professional programs like BE, B.Tech, B.Arch, or B.Planning.

GATE 2026 Registration: Application fees

1. Regular Application Window (Without Late Fee):

SC / ST / PwD / Female candidates: ₹1,000 per paper

All other categories: ₹2,000 per paper

2. Extended Application Window (With Late Fee):

SC / ST / PwD / Female candidates: ₹1,500 per paper

All other categories: ₹2,500 per paper

GATE 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Applicants should adhere to the guidelines below in order to submit an application online:

Step 1: Go to gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official IIT GATE website.

Step 2: Select the GATE 2026 registration link from the homepage.

Step 3: After that, applicants must input their registration information.

Step 4: Applicants must log in to their accounts after completing the registration process.

Step 5: Complete the application, pay the registration costs, and submit it now.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for future use.

GATE 2026 Registration: Required documents

Photograph (recent passport-sized)

Signature

Valid Photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, etc.)

Category Certificate (SC/ST, if applicable)

UDID / PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Dyslexic Certificate (if applicable)

Any other relevant annexure(s) required by the exam authorities

GATE 2026: Exam details

1. Total Test Papers:

GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers.

2. New Addition:

A new sectional paper on Energy Science (XE-I) is introduced under Engineering Sciences (XE).

3. Paper Selection:

Candidates can appear for one or up to two test papers.

Two-paper combinations must be chosen from the approved list of combinations.

Single Application Form: Only one form needs to be filled, even if appearing for two papers.

4. Language & Question Type:

The exam will be conducted in English.

All questions will be objective type.