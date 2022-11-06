IIT Delhi likely to become Indian parliament's knowledge partner

New Delhi: Acclaimed for its research initiatives, IIT Delhi is expected to become a 'Knowledge Partner' of the Indian Parliament. Under this initiative, IIT experts would share critical information with MPs on 5G technology, communication technology, pollution, and climate change.

IIT Delhi has initiated this proposal through the Education Ministry. Under the 'Knowledge partner' initiative, different groups of professors from the institute would engage with MPs on important issues to enhance their knowledge on a range of subjects.

IIT Delhi experts would meet with parliamentarians to provide them with first-hand information about new technology and innovations in a variety of fields.

MPs would be informed about the latest innovations for reducing air and water pollution, modern waste disposal methods, waste-to-electricity generation, and climate change mitigation measures, among other things.

IIT Delhi has already begun collaboration with the government to combat air pollution. The institute is affiliated with the 'Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation' (DRIIV), a project of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India to combat air pollution in the national capital.

The institute is also attempting to break down the language barrier. According to the Director, a Hindi cell has been formed, and efforts will be made to incorporate Hindi into teaching and learning as soon as possible.