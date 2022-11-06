e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Delhi likely to become Indian parliament's knowledge partner

IIT Delhi likely to become Indian parliament's knowledge partner

IIT Delhi experts would meet with parliamentarians to provide them with first-hand information about new technology and innovations in a variety of fields

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Delhi: Acclaimed for its research initiatives, IIT Delhi is expected to become a 'Knowledge Partner' of the Indian Parliament. Under this initiative, IIT experts would share critical information with MPs on 5G technology, communication technology, pollution, and climate change.

IIT Delhi has initiated this proposal through the Education Ministry. Under the 'Knowledge partner' initiative, different groups of professors from the institute would engage with MPs on important issues to enhance their knowledge on a range of subjects.

Read Also
For IIT Madras, waste collection turns into ‘monkey business'
article-image

IIT Delhi experts would meet with parliamentarians to provide them with first-hand information about new technology and innovations in a variety of fields.

MPs would be informed about the latest innovations for reducing air and water pollution, modern waste disposal methods, waste-to-electricity generation, and climate change mitigation measures, among other things.

IIT Delhi has already begun collaboration with the government to combat air pollution. The institute is affiliated with the 'Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation' (DRIIV), a project of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India to combat air pollution in the national capital.

The institute is also attempting to break down the language barrier. According to the Director, a Hindi cell has been formed, and efforts will be made to incorporate Hindi into teaching and learning as soon as possible.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Doing MBA? Know how to write a winning resume

Doing MBA? Know how to write a winning resume

SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on 10% EWS quota in jobs,education

SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on 10% EWS quota in jobs,education

IIT Delhi likely to become Indian parliament's knowledge partner

IIT Delhi likely to become Indian parliament's knowledge partner

UP: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests school principal, starts row

UP: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests school principal, starts row

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3; know more here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Option entry starts for CAP round 3; know more here