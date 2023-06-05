IIT Delhi Among Top 3 Educational Institutions in India As Per NIRF Ranking 2023

Prof. T.R. Sreekrishnan, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi, received the NIRF India Rankings 2023 Awards | IIT Delhi

New Delhi: The eighth edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released today June 5, 2023 by the Ministry of Education in New Delhi. NIRF has released the ranking of around 8,686 Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) which participated in the ranking exercise.

In the overall category of the NIRF-India Rankings 2023 IIT Delhi has featured among the top three educational institutions in the country. In this category, the Institute has improved its last years’ fourth rank by one position.

In the Engineering category, IIT Delhi has been ranked as the second-best institute in the country for the fifth consecutive year.

In the Research category, IIT Delhi has featured among the top three institutions in the country.

In the Management category, the Institute has been placed among the top five institutions.

IIT Madras has topped in overall NIRF Rankings, followed by IISc Bangalore in 2nd position and IIT Delhi stood third.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Overall category

1- IIT Madras

2- IISc Bangalore

3- IIT Delhi

4- IIT Bombay

5- IIT Kanpur

6- AIIMS Delhi

7- IIT Kharagpur

8- IIT Roorkee

9- IIT Guwahati

10- JNU

Prof. T.R. Sreekrishnan, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi, received the NIRF India Rankings 2023 Awards at a ceremony organised by the Union Ministry of Education in New Delhi.

The NIRF Rankings 2023 can be viewed on the official website of the ranking system at nirfindia.org.