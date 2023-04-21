IIT Bombay ditches convocations for inclusive commencement ceremony

The new commencement ceremony will take place shortly after end-of-semester examinations in May | Representational pic

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) is to introduce a new form of convocation called Commencement Ceremony, for the first time starting this year, as per a official statement released by the institute.

This year, the commencement ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 when Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will precede as the Chief Guest.

IIT Bombay's convocation is generally held in August each year which many students are unable to attend since they have already relocated off campus in pursuit of higher education or work prospects by that month.

The new commencement ceremony will take place shortly after end-of-semester examinations in May instead, while all students are still on campus, and the bulk of them, along with their parents, will be able to attend in person.

The Commencement Ceremony will resemble the convocation. However, ‘Commencement Ceremony’ does not involve awarding of any degree certificates since the students are yet to complete their academic requirements, as per the IIT-B statement.

Degrees will be awarded during August in the respective academic departments, after verification of graduation requirements.

'During the afternoon session, 2500 students will be invited for a photo opportunity with the Director on the dais. Parents and relatives will witness their wards participate in the commencement program. Hence, all students of a batch will be able to do the Commencement walk in front of their batch-mates and family members irrespective of their year of graduation,' stated IIT-B in its official statement.

All students whose academic program duration notionally ends by July 2023 or has already ended can participate in the Commencement Ceremony.