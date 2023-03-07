e-Paper Get App
IIT Bombay CEED 2023 result out, download scorecard

The results are now available online. To access the result, candidates will have to log in using their registered email id and password on the candidate portal.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 result out today | IIT Bombay

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has released the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 result today, March 7.

"The CEED 2023 score card can be downloaded March 11 onwards from Candidate portal. click here for direct link to candidate portal.

It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result,” reads the information on the official website. It is important to note that the CEED 2023 scorecard cannot be used as proof of date of birth, category, or disability status.

The exam was conducted by IIT Bombay for students seeking admission to the Master of Design (MDes) and Doctor of Design (DDes) - PhD courses on JANUARY 22, 2023.

