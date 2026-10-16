IIT Bombay Bars Questions On Caste, Admission Category Under New Anti-Discrimination Guidelines | File

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has come out with 'Anti-Discrimination Guidelines', advising students, faculty members and staff against asking students about their birth, admission category or entrance examination ranks that may result in "conscious or subconscious bias".

The move comes nearly a month after the institute's student Sahil Wakode, 22, died by suicide, following which his parents accused a faculty member of caste discrimination.

The guidelines, issued on Tuesday, are aimed at "fostering inclusivity within the campus and encourage students to bond irrespective of caste, religion, or socio-economic background".

According to the guidelines, it is inappropriate to ask a fellow student about their birth or admission category which may result in conscious or subconscious bias.

It is also stated that it's inappropriate for anyone (students, staff, or faculty) to ask students about their JEE (Advanced) ranks, GATE scores, or any other information that may reveal caste or related aspects.

Even if asked out of curiosity, such questions can have a negative impact and may be perceived as discriminatory, added the email sent by the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs.

Under the guideline, the institute further strictly prohibited exchange of or forwarding of any messages, including jokes that are abusive, hateful, casteist, sexist or exhibit bigotry based on religion or sexual orientation and can be construed as harassment or bullying.

"This includes all forms of communication, whether on WhatsApp, Facebook, email, or in person. Violations can lead to severe punishment," the mail added.

The institute urged students to bond over common interests like departments, sports, music, movies, hometowns, and hobbies.

The communication is part of IIT Bombay's efforts to strengthen student welfare, streamline institutional processes and enhance student participation in decision-making following protests after the death of Wakode on September 18.

Wakode was found dead in his hostel room on September 18 after allegedly being caught cheating during a mid-semester exam, which led to student protests.

Meanwhile, students continue to protest at the institute's main gate, with demonstrators demanding dialogue with the IIT Bombay administration on student welfare.

Wakode's parents also continued their hunger strike at Azan Maidan, demanding action and accountability from the institute administration.

The deceased student's parents have accused professor Suryanarayana Doolla of harassment and caste-based discrimination. Earlier this month, the police questioned prof Doolla for nearly 10 hours in connection with the alleged suicide.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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