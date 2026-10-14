Sahil Wakode Death Case: Protesters Detained By Mumbai Police During ‘Chalo IIT Bombay’ March | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Protesters on Wednesday gathered outside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to demand justice for Sahil Wakode, after his father called for a protest march towards the institute under the slogan ‘Chalo IIT Bombay’.

Videos circulating on social media show Mumbai Police detaining protesters as they attempt to enter the campus, while continuing to raise slogans.

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Protesters demand arrests and fair investigation

One of the protesters, speaking to reporters, demanded the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare, calling for a fair investigation into Wakode's death.

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“Professor Doolla, Kedare, who is here, should be arrested. There should be a fair investigation, and our point of view must be heard. That is why we are trying to go inside, but they are not letting us enter. This entire IIT is Manuvadi and Brahmanvadi. If even a single suicide happens after today, we will burn down this university,” the protester said.

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Another demonstrator said, “Sahil Wankode must get justice, that is all we have to say, nothing else. That child is innocent, and all the allegations made against him must be dropped.”

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Reports emerge over examination incident

The protest comes a day after reports claimed that Wakode, a second-year IIT Bombay student who died by suicide last month, had submitted a written apology after allegedly being caught cheating in an examination and had requested the institute to give him a second chance.

According to the reports, Wakode had submitted a written statement admitting his mistake and assuring the institute authorities that he would not repeat it. He reportedly stated that he was unprepared for the examination and was worried about his performance.

Professor booked for abetment to suicide

Wakode died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during an examination. IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been booked for abetment to suicide in connection with the student's death.

NCP spokesperson alleges parents' detention

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande claimed in a post on X that Wakode's parents had been detained by Mumbai Police at Azad Maidan.

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“Sahil Wakode's father has been detained at Azad Maidan by the Mumbai Police to prevent him from going to IIT Bombay to submit a memorandum to Director Shireesh Kedare,” the post read.

However, Gawande's claim regarding the detention of Wakode's parents has not been independently confirmed by Mumbai Police.

Further details are awaited.

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