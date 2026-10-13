IIT-Bombay Student Death Case: Sahil Wakode Had Apologised For Cheating In Exam, Sought Second Chance, Say Police

IIT-Bombay Student Death: Sahil Wakode Had Apologised For Cheating In Exam, Sought Second Chance, Say Police | File Photo

Mumbai: Sahil Wakode, the second-year Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay student who died by suicide last month, had reportedly given a written apology for allegedly cheating in an examination and requested the institute for a second chance.

Wakode had submitted a written statement admitting his mistake and assuring institute authorities that he would not repeat it, India Today reported. He had said that he was unprepared for the examination, and that he was worried about his performance.

Wakode died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during an examination. An IIT-Bombay professor, Suryanarayana Doolla, has been booked for abetment to suicide in connection with the death.

Student reportedly expressed examination anxiety

According to the India Today report, shortly after the examination, Wakode had spoken to a friend, telling her that his thermodynamics paper had not gone well, and had expressed anxiety about how he would perform.



IIT Bombay outlines disciplinary procedures

Under IIT-Bombay's academic disciplinary procedures, students suspected of examination malpractice are given an opportunity to present their side. The process involves sharing the relevant report with the student, who can then submit a written response.

Following Wakode's death, the institute had stated that he was caught using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

The institute also maintained that no disciplinary action had been taken against Wakode following the incident and that he had rather received counselling.

Parents allege caste-based discrimination

However, Wakode's parents have alleged that their son faced caste-based discrimination and mental pressure at the institute. They have sought action against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has recorded Doolla's statement. Doolla has denied allegations of caste-based harassment and has maintained that he had merely followed the institute's prescribed procedures.

Following the mounting pressure, Doolla was removed from his administrative role as Dean of Administrative Affairs.

Crime Branch investigation

Investigators have recorded statements from nearly 40 people, including students, professors, hostel staff and Wakode's family members.

The investigation into the matter is underway and further details are awaited.

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