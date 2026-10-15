IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Death Case: FSL Unlocks 3 Devices, iPhone Remains Locked; Crime Branch Awaits Report | LinkedIn

Mumbai: In a significant development in the IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode’s alleged abetment of suicide case, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has successfully unlocked one mobile phone, a tablet and an Apple laptop belonging to the deceased after weeks of efforts. However, another Apple iPhone remains locked, police sources told the Free Press Journal.

Investigators Await Forensic Report

The data retrieved from the devices could help investigators establish whether Sahil had left behind a suicide note or exchanged any final messages with someone before his death. The police are awaiting the FSL’s detailed forensic report to examine the contents of the devices and identify any communication that could provide clues about the circumstances leading to the incident.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has recorded the statements of IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla and institute director Shirish Kedare. Doolla was questioned for nearly 10 hours, while Kedare’s statement was recorded over eight hours, according to police officials.

Police Seek Alleged Written Apology

Investigators have also sought certain documents from IIT Bombay. Sources said the Crime Branch is particularly interested in obtaining the written apology that Sahil was allegedly made to submit after he was caught accessing ChatGPT on his mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. The document is being examined as part of efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events preceding his death.

So far, the Crime Branch has recorded statements of more than 70 people, including Sahil’s parents, fellow students, hostel staff and others associated with the case. Two mobile phones, a laptop and a tablet belonging to the student were sent to the FSL in Kalina for technical examination.

The Powai police registered an FIR against Professor Doolla following a complaint by Sahil’s father, who alleged that his son had faced caste-based harassment for around three months. According to the father’s statement, Sahil had allegedly told him that Doolla was subjecting him to such treatment at the behest of Director Kedare. Sahil had also reportedly expressed apprehension that he could be implicated in a false case.

Sahil, 22, a second-year BTech student, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. His parents have been staging a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, alleging caste discrimination against their son and demanding the arrest of Doolla and Kedare. The Crime Branch is continuing to examine witness statements, forensic evidence and documents sought from the institute to establish the sequence of events and determine the next course of action in the case.

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