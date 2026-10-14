'Chalo IIT' Protest Over Sahil Wakode's Death At IIT Bombay; Student Groups Demand Independent Probe, Director's Resignation | File Photo

Mumbai: Student groups, Ambedkarite organisations and activists staged a ‘Chalo IIT’ protest outside IIT Bombay’s main gate on Wednesday, October 14, demanding an independent investigation into the death of 19-year-old student Sahil Wakode and accountability from the institute’s administration. The protesters also demanded the resignation of the institute’s director, alleging procedural violations and institutional caste discrimination.

Parents Continue Hunger Strike

The agitation was held in solidarity with Wakode’s parents, who have been on a hunger strike for 12 days seeking justice for their son. Alongside the protest, a group of activists, political leaders and student organisations submitted a letter to the IIT Bombay director, detailing their concerns over the handling of the case and seeking an external investigation committee.

The letter was signed by Dalit Panthers co-founder J V Pawar, Sujaat Ambedkar, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad, NCP (SP) leader Anish Gawande, writer and activist Urmila Pawar, and representatives of several student organisations, including the All India Students’ Association, All India Students’ Federation and Chatra Bharti.

Student's Death Raises Welfare Concerns

Wakode, a second-year Energy Science and Engineering student from Yavatmal and a member of the Scheduled Caste community, died on September 18. The signatories claim that he was the fourth IIT Bombay student to die by suicide within a year and have questioned the administration’s response to concerns about student welfare.

The letter raises questions about the institute’s handling of an alleged examination malpractice incident involving Wakode shortly before his death. Citing IIT Bombay’s academic malpractice guidelines, the signatories allege that prescribed procedures were not followed when Wakode was escorted out of the examination hall. They argue that the rules require a student to be allowed to resume an examination with a fresh answer sheet while the alleged malpractice is examined through the designated disciplinary committee.

Revised Examination Penalties Questioned

The signatories have also questioned amendments to examination malpractice guidelines introduced before the mid-semester examinations, alleging that the changes increased the penalty for a first-time offence to one year of academic suspension without adequate consultation with students or proper communication.

The letter further criticises the institute’s initial statement on September 18, which referred to a second-year Energy Science student allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination. According to the signatories, the statement was issued before a proper investigation and contributed to adverse media coverage of Wakode and his family.

Signatories Seek Clarification And Apology

Although the institute subsequently withdrew the statement and issued an apology, which was later removed and reposted, the signatories have described the response as inadequate. They have demanded that the administration clarify that the evidence examined so far does not conclusively establish that Wakode committed examination malpractice and apologise to his parents for the distress caused.

The protesters have also raised concerns over alleged selective leaks of information related to the investigation, including CCTV footage, a purported phone conversation and details of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla’s questioning. The signatories contend that these disclosures have contributed to a media trial of the deceased student and his family.

The letter also questions a statement issued by the IIT Faculty Forum in support of Doolla and alleges that the institute’s director endorsed the forum’s position during a campus open house, instead of maintaining neutrality pending the investigation.

The signatories have demanded an external inquiry committee, a clarification on the evidence relating to the alleged examination malpractice, action against those allegedly propagating the cheating narrative and an apology from the director for endorsing the faculty forum’s position.

The protest has brought renewed attention to allegations of caste discrimination and the treatment of marginalised students at the institute. The signatories have urged the administration to engage with protesting students and take steps to ensure a safe and inclusive campus.

The allegations in the letter represent the signatories’ account of the case and remain subject to investigation.

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