Maharashtra Pharmacy Admissions 2026: 6,720 Students Allotted BPharm, PharmD Seats In CAP Round 3; Reporting From October 15 | AI

Mumbai: A total of 6,720 students have been allotted seats in the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first-year Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) and PharmD courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2026-27, according to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

3,265 Admissions Automatically Frozen

Of the 8,720 students who submitted their college preferences for the third round, 3,265 secured a college among their first six preferences, resulting in their admissions being auto-frozen. These students are required to accept the allotted seats and cannot participate in the fourth round if they decline them. They will be eligible to participate directly in the subsequent institutional-level round.

The CET Cell has reported that 24,166 students secured admission during the first two rounds of counselling across 528 pharmacy colleges offering a combined 47,192 seats. Of these, 16,734 admissions were recorded in the first round and 7,432 in the second round.

College Reporting Begins October 15

Students allotted colleges in the third round must report to their respective institutions between October 15 and 17, submit the required documents and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admissions. The provisional vacancy list for the fourth round is scheduled to be published on October 18.

1,238 students allotted seats in postgraduate pharmacy courses

Meanwhile, 1,238 students have been allotted seats in the third round of admissions to postgraduate pharmacy programmes, including the two-year Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) and three-year PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) courses.

Of the 7,735 students who submitted their college preferences, 999 secured seats among their first six choices, resulting in auto-freeze of their admissions. These students must accept their allotted colleges to retain their seats and will not be eligible to participate in the fourth round if they decline the allotment.

The reporting and admission confirmation schedule for these students is also from October 15 to 17, with the provisional vacancy list for the next round scheduled for October 18.

The third-round allotments are expected to fill additional vacancies across undergraduate and postgraduate pharmacy programmes as the state moves towards the next stage of the admission process.

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