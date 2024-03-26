IIM Ranchi Hosts Workshop On Competition Law In Collaboration With Competition Commission Of India | Special Arrangement

IIM Ranchi had the privilege of hosting a workshop on Competition Law in collaboration with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The event commenced with Saraswati Vandana, followed by an address by Prof. Varun Elembilassery, Chairperson, Corporate Relations, IIM Ranchi, who delivered an insightful speech, introducing the session and welcoming our distinguished Guests. The workshop was graced by Smt. Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson, Competition Commission of India, who brought with her over three decades of experience in the Indian Administrative Service and various accolades, including prestigious awards like the President of India's Census Silver Medal. The presence of Adv. Prashant Pallav, Deputy Solicitor General of India, High Court of Jharkhand, who shared his expertise and insights greatly enriched the discussions.

Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, emphasized the significance of competition and competitive advantages, underscoring the impact of healthy competition on the economy. Adv. Pallav elaborated on the importance of market registration and the nuances of competition law, while Smt. Ravneet Kaur highlighted three significant competition law issues, namely abuse of dominance of power, anti-competitive agreements, and mergers and acquisitions.

A token of appreciation was presented to the esteemed guests as a gesture of gratitude for their invaluable contributions, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks by Prof Angshuman Hazarika, acknowledging the enriching discussions and insights shared by the eminent speakers.

The workshop then delved into technical sessions. Shri Arvind Kumar Anand, Joint Director (Eco) at CCI, provided an overview of the Competition Act 2002, drawing from his extensive experience in the field. This was followed by a session conducted by Shri Shekhar, Director (FA) at CCI, who discussed recent amendments to competition law, leveraging his rich professional background. Both the sessions were followed by Q&A by students, keeping them interactive and satisfying the curiosity of young minds,

The workshop helped future leaders understand corporate laws and competition regulations highlighting the need to keep up with these critical aspects in today's ever-changing business world.