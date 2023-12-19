IIM Kashipur Addresses Dropout Concerns Among SC, ST, And OBC Students

IIM Kashipur Professor Abhradeep Maiti | Official Image

Earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, shared a concerning statistic with the parliament: a total of 13,626 students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) had dropped out of central universities, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in the last five years.

Sarkar emphasized that the primary cause for these dropouts is the fact that students in higher education have numerous alternatives, frequently opting to move between institutions or switch courses within the same institution. This movement or withdrawal is motivated by the desire to secure placements in preferred departments or institutions.

In response to this issue, the IITs already have programs allowing exits with lower qualifications. Central universities, with a larger undergraduate student population than the IITs, face their own unique challenges.

IIM Kashipur's Admissions Chairperson Addresses Concerns

To gain insights into the situation and the efforts being made to address it, The Free Press Journal spoke exclusively with Prof. Abhradeep Maiti, Chairperson of Admissions at IIM Kashipur.

Prof. Maiti provided a comprehensive perspective, stating, "In the MBA program, the dropout rates for students from SC, ST, and OBC backgrounds are nearly similar to students from other backgrounds over the last five years."

He emphasized that IIM Kashipur actively reaches out to potential students from all backgrounds through social media and the student-run club Team Insite. "We encourage potential students to connect with our current students, ensuring their queries are addressed," he said.

Multiple Scholarship Opportunities

Additionally, he highlight various scholarship opportunities available from IIM Kashipur and different government ministries on their website to promote broader academic participation.

Furthermore, addressing concerns about the impact of dropout rates on the admission process, Prof. Maiti reassured that GOI norms are followed, and the admission process remains transparent. "The dropouts do not significantly affect admissions," he stated.

Plans To Reduce Drop Out Rates

Looking ahead, he shed light on the institute's proactive plans to reduce dropout rates among students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Prof. Maiti emphasized that the institute is diligently following government guidelines, thereby ensuring the active participation of students from these backgrounds. In addition, IIM Kashipur is committed to providing scholarships to students in need, further promoting inclusivity and diversity within the academic landscape.