 IIM Jammu joins hands with Estonian Business School for research, academic collaboration
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM Jammu joins hands with Estonian Business School for research, academic collaboration

IIM Jammu joins hands with Estonian Business School for research, academic collaboration

The MoU was signed by IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay and Estonian Business School Rector Meelis Kitsing.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Estonian Business School for academic and research exchange, officials said on Saturday. The MoU was signed by IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay and Estonian Business School Rector Meelis Kitsing.

"It is a positive step towards absorbing the best practices in research and teaching from the top business schools worldwide," Sahay said.

Kitsing said the collaboration between the two institutes will help develop competence in key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programmes to long-range planning and institutional development.

Dean of Academics at IIM-Jammu Jabir Ali said the two institutions have agreed to work in areas such as student exchange, faculty exchange, joint management development programmes, executive education programmes, and organising joint research programmes and conferences.

Read Also
In a first, IIM Lucknow sets up 'Centre of Happiness'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Jammu joins hands with Estonian Business School for research, academic collaboration

IIM Jammu joins hands with Estonian Business School for research, academic collaboration

UGC recovers Rs 30 crore from universities over cancelled admission fee refunds in 2022-23

UGC recovers Rs 30 crore from universities over cancelled admission fee refunds in 2022-23

In a first, IIM Lucknow sets up 'Centre of Happiness'

In a first, IIM Lucknow sets up 'Centre of Happiness'

Failure of two essential brain areas to sync could lead to memory loss, says research by UK, German...

Failure of two essential brain areas to sync could lead to memory loss, says research by UK, German...

US: Silicon valley school sues YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat for monetising misery

US: Silicon valley school sues YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat for monetising misery