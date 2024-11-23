 IIM CAT 2024 Tomorrow: Check List Of Prohibited Items, Dress Code & More
Three shifts will be used for the CAT 2024 exam: 8:30 am to 10:30 am for the first shift, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm for the second shift, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm for the third shift.

Updated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
CAT 2024 | Official website

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 will be administered by the Indian Institution of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) tomorrow, November 24. Candidates are advised to read the below mentioned information to ensure that well prepared for the exam.

Exam pattern

The CAT 2024 exam pattern is designed to test your ability to solve English comprehension, mathematical, and reasoning problems accurately within a limited time frame. The exam consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The total exam duration is 2 hours, with 40 minutes allocated to each section. The exam comprises 66 questions in total, with 24 questions in VARC, 20 in DILR, and 22 in QA. The marking scheme awards 3 marks for each correct answer, deducts 1 mark for each incorrect answer (only for MCQs), and assigns no marks for unattempted questions.

Prohibited items

- Electronic devices: Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and any other electronic devices are strictly prohibited.

- Watches: Analog or digital watches are not allowed.

- Jewelry: Except for wedding bands and simple earrings, no other jewelry is permitted.

- Bags and wallets: Candidates are not allowed to carry bags, wallets, or any other personal belongings.

- Stationery: Candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery items, including pens, pencils, erasers, or paper.

- Food and drinks: Eating and drinking are not allowed inside the exam hall, except for water in a transparent bottle.

Candidates are advised to check the official CAT website for a comprehensive list of prohibited items.

CAT 2024: dress code

- Wear light and comfortable clothing, avoiding anything too bulky or loose.

- Avoid wearing shoes with thick soles or metal ornaments.

- Remove any metal jewelry, watches, or other accessories before entering the exam hall.

- Wear simple, open-toe footwear, such as slippers or sandals, to facilitate easy security checks.

- Avoid wearing anything with metal parts, such as zippers, buckles, or brooches.

