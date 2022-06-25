IIM A professor to be the head of NITI Aayog

On June 24, the government appointed Parameswaran Iyer, who is a Professor of Management Practice at IIM Ahemdabad as the new CEO of NITI Aayog. Iyer, an IAS officer from the UP cadre and from the 1981 batch, will succeed Amitabh Kant as the third CEO of the Government of India's public policy think tank.

According to the official notification, Iyer's time as CEO, who is 63 years old, would start on June 30, 2022, when the present CEO Amitabh Kant's term will come to an end.

Iyer was previously chosen by the Indian government to carry out Swachh Bharat Mission, the national sanitation initiative to end open defecation and enhance solid waste management. Iyer was also the former secretary to the government of India.