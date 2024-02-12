IIHM To Open New Campus In Singapore

Suparno Bose, director of IIHM | Special Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Hospitality and Management (IIHM), which offers students undergraduate and postgraduate courses, along with professional courses, in hotel management, is going to open a new campus in Singapore, according to its management.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Suparno Bose, director of IIHM and leader of Indismart Group, discussed its expansion plan and the tenth edition of the IIHM Young Chef Olympiad, which was launched on Jan 29.

FPJ: The IIHM Young Chef Olympiad will soon host its 10th edition. Can you elaborate on the theme for this year and the growth it has witnessed between 2015 to 2024?

Bose: The IIHM Young Chef Olympiad was conceptualised with a vision to give young student chefs from around the world a platform to showcase their skills and compete at the global level. Today this event has become the world’s biggest culinary competition that’s spread across five cities of India and spans over seven days with the finals being held in the iconic city of Kolkata. Teams from countries assemble under one platform under the same roof making this the biggest congregation of over 60 countries that connect the world through food. By bringing together young chefs from over 60 countries, we want to provide them with an opportunity to learn from each other, exchange ideas, and build friendships. In doing so, we want to encourage dialogue and cooperation, while also highlighting the importance of culinary diplomacy in promoting global peace.

FPJ: Do you think there are more opportunities in the hospitality sector for students in other foreign countries?

Bose: The hospitality industry is experiencing remarkable growth today. It is surpassing the pre-pandemic levels in terms of the number of units, capacity and revenue. However, this fast-growing industry also faces a shortage of skilled manpower, both in India and abroad. Therefore, pursuing a skill education in hospitality is a wise choice. Hospitality graduates have ample opportunities to work in some of the biggest tourism hubs of the world. They can also join the most renowned hospitality brands in India. At IIHM, we prepare our students for this global career by providing them with the best skill education and placement assistance.

FPJ: Does IIHM have any plan to expand its campuses overseas?

Bose: IIHM currently has eight campuses in India and two international campuses in Bangkok, Thailand and Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Shortly, we will be launching our third international campus in Singapore and also have a few more in the pipeline. Situated in the heart of Singapore City, IIHM Singapore will provide cutting-edge hospitality education to the residents of Singapore. The institute will provide holistic hospitality and culinary education to the aspirants, and provide a global network of connections for placement opportunities. The institute courses are under review of the Singapore authorities and will be announced once they are approved.

FPJ: What is the importance of sustainability in hospitality and tourism according to you?

Bose: Sustainability is essential for hospitality and humanity. This is the message of Prof David Foskett OBE, a legendary figure in hospitality and culinary circles, who said, “There is no hospitality without sustainability”. At IIHM, we uphold this message by educating and inspiring our students to be sustainable in their thoughts and actions. We teach them to consider the impact of their daily activities on the environment and the society.

FPJ: Can you tell us something about the NSDC project which is happening in collaboration with the Government of India?

Bose: IIHM is a leader in skilling initiatives in hospitality, in partnership with the National Skills Development Council, under the Government of India. We have embarked on an ambitious project of setting up 100 centres of hospitality skills development under the banner of IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS). These centres offer certification from Tourism & Hospitality Skills Council (THSC) under the Government of India and provide affordable skills education and guaranteed placement to the students. Our industry partners have welcomed our students from these skilling programmes and offered them jobs and opportunities in some of the biggest hospitality brands in India and abroad. Our first batch of successful students are already working in these prestigious brands.

