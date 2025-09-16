 IGNOU July Session Admission 2025: Deadline For ODL And Online Courses Extended Till September 30; Check Details Here
Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
IGNOU July Session Admission 2025 | ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July Session Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the July 2025 academic session fresh admissions. The new deadline for submitting applications for all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes is September 30, 2025. Candidates must submit their applications through IGNOU's official admission portals.

This extension applies to all UG, PG, Diploma, and Certificate programs offered through both ODL and online learning modalities, except semester-based and certificate programs.

IGNOU July Session Admission 2025: Application fees

The application form costs INR 300, with an extra University Development Fee of INR 200. The fee payments can be accepted via credit card, debit card, or internet banking.

IGNOU July Session Admission 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this admission, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official portals of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Next, click on “New Registration” and then enter the information, such as personal details including name, mobile number, and email ID, and then create a secure password to make an account.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to login by using their credentials.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form with academic details, course selection, and personal information, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Review all the details carefully in the form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

IGNOU July Session Admission 2025: Documents required

While applying, candidates should keep documents such as a photograph, signature, academic certificates, and ID proof ready.

IGNOU July Session Admission 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for admission vary depending on the programme level. For UG courses, candidates must have completed 10+2 from a recognised board. For PG courses, a bachelor’s degree from a UGC-approved university is required. For diploma and certificate courses, the eligibility is programme-specific and may vary based on the chosen course.

IGNOU July Session Admission 2025: Programmes offered

IGNOU offers a wide range of academic programmes for the July 2025 session at the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate levels, catering to diverse educational needs through flexible learning options. At the UG level, courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and more are available. Postgraduate programmes include MA, MBA, MSc, MCom, and others. The university also provides diploma courses like DNHE, DNA, DECE, and more, along with certificate courses such as CCH, CGDA, CPY, COF, and others.

