 IGNOU Extends ODL Registration Deadline to Feb 28, 2026: Check Required Documents & Application Steps
IGNOU Extends ODL Registration Deadline to Feb 28, 2026: Check Required Documents & Application Steps

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended its IGNOU ODL registration until February 28, 2026. Earlier the registration was extended until February 15, 2026. Candidates can register themselves by adding their personal, academic, and educational details.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
article-image

The official website of IGNOU has also advised students to keep their APAAR ID ready before starting the application process. This admission offers students admission to ODL programs such as BBA, BA, MCom, MPhil, MBA, BCom, BSc, MSc, MCA, MA, and PhD based on applicants' entrance exam results.

IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: 28th February, 2026

IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: Documents Required

Before proceeding to fill out the form online, the applicant must have the following: -

Scanned Passport-Size Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: How to Apply?

Step 1: Applicants can check the following details to apply:

Step 2: Go to the admissions portal at ignou.ac.in.

Step 3: Click on "New Registration," then make a profile for yourself.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials such as registered username and password to log in.

Step 5: Enter your all you details.

Step 6: Provide scanned documents asked in the format and size specified.

Step 7: Select the program you wish to apply for and confirm your eligibility.

Step 8: Make the application fee payment.

Step 9: Fill out the form, then download the confirmation page.

Direct Link To Apply 

IGNOU ODL Registration 2026: Application Fee
Applicants can pay the fees via debit cards, credit cards, Visa, and Mastercard.

Non-Refundable Fee - Rs 300

