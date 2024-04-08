IET Announces India Scholarship Award For Engineering Students

The IET (Institution of Engineering and Technology) has announced the opening of applications for the IET India Scholarship Award, aimed at undergraduate engineering students enrolled in AICTE/UGC-approved institutes. Applications will be accepted until May 31, and the recipient will receive a scholarship totaling Rs 10 lakh.

Eligibility criteria include enrollment in an AICTE/UGC-approved institute or national institution pursuing undergraduate engineering studies. Applicants must have successfully completed all regular credit courses in a single attempt, with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks or a 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale in undergraduate coursework. The scholarship is open to both IET members and non-members without any age restrictions.

The scholarship selection process involves multiple stages:

- Stage 1: Students will be shortlisted based on academic performance and extracurricular activities.

- Stage 2: Shortlisted candidates will take an online test in STEM subjects and technical expertise.

- Stage 3: Those meeting the cut-off score will proceed to regional rounds, where they'll present technological solutions for local societal challenges across five regions: North, South 1, South 2, East and Northeast, and West.

- Stage 4: Regional winners will compete for the national title.

Read Also University of Strathclyde And British Council Offer £10,000 Engineering Scholarship

This year marks the eighth edition of the national-level scholarship, initiated in 2013. In the previous year, the program received over 43,000 applications. Former scholarship recipients have gone on to join industry leaders such as Google, Apple, Boeing, Deloitte, and MIT, with some venturing into entrepreneurship.

Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head of IET India, emphasized the importance of nurturing and recognizing future engineering leaders in the ever-evolving technological landscape. The IET India Scholarship Award aims to celebrate and support promising engineering talent.