IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in

IDBI Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

Applications are being accepted for Executive-Sales and Operations (ESO) positions at IDBI Bank. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at idbibank.in, IDBI Bank's official website. This hiring campaign will cover the organization's 1000 open positions. The registration period for the exam commenced today, November 7 and will end on November 16.

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the position, candidates must have graduated with a degree in any field from an institution recognised or accredited by the government or government bodies, such as the AICTE, UGC, etc.

Applicants for the position must be between the ages of 20 and 25.

Application fees

For SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, the application price is ₹250 (just for notification charges); for all other candidates, the application fee plus notification charges are ₹1050.

Available positions:

-UR: 448

-ST: 94

-SC: 127

-OBC: 231

-EWS: 100

-PwBD: 40

How to apply?

-Go to www.idbibank.in, the official website.

-Navigate to the 2025–2026 Executive Sales and Operations (ESO) Recruitment tab.

-Select the link for the ESO application.

-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

-Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.

-Print off a copy for your records.

Important dates:

-Application window opens: 7 November, 2024

-Application window ends: 16 November, 2024

-Last date for payment of fees: 16 November, 2024

-Exam: 1 December, 2024