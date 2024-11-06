 Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 237 Lecturer Positions From Tomorrow
Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
HPSC Recruitment 2024 | File

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has published the official announcement for the positions of Lecturer in various courses (Group-B) in the Higher Education Department (Directorate of Technical Education). From November 7–27, 2024, qualified applicants can apply for the positions via hpsc.gov.in.

The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 237 lecturer positions.

Age limit

As of November 27, 2024, the applicants must be at least 21 years old and no older than 42.

Application fees

Candidates in Haryana who fall under the PWD category are not required to pay the fee.

A fee of Rs 1000 must be paid by male applicants from the unreserved, OBC, and all other states, while female applicants from both unreserved, reserved and other states has to pay a fees of Rs 250. Whereas, applicants from Haryana's SC, BC-A, BC-B, and ESM categories must pay Rs 250.

How to apply?

-Go to hpsc.gov.in, the official website.
-Navigate to the Advertisement tab on the homepage.
-Click the link to register for the lecturer positions.

-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.
-Complete the form, make the payment, and send it in.
-Print off a copy for your records.

Selection process

The selection process of this exam will be conducted in three phases - written test, interview round and document verification.

Candidates whose applications meet the requirements will be invited to take the exams on the designated dates. Those who passed their written exam will be able to attend the interview. Those who make the short list will be contacted for a certificate verification; applicants should bring the original copies with them.

