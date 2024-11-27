 IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Out At idbibank.in; Check Exam Pattern
IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Out At idbibank.in; Check Exam Pattern

Candidates have until December 1, 2024, to download the admit card from the official website.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

On November 26, 2024, IDBI Bank issued the IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024. The call letter for candidates who applied for the Executive-Sales and Operations (ESO)-2025–2026 position can be downloaded from IDBI Bank's official website, idbibank.in. Candidates have until December 1, 2024, to download the admit card from the official website.

How to download?

-Go to idbibank.in, the IDBI Bank's main website.
-A new page will load when you click on the careers link.
-On the page, select the IDBI ESO Admit Card 2024 link.
-Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.
-After you click "submit," your admit card will appear.
-Download the page and review the admission card.
-Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

A printed copy of the admit card and a legitimate picture ID proof such as a passport, voter ID, or Aadhar card must be carried. Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to sit for the exam if they fail to carry the required documents on the exam day.

Exam pattern

The IDBI Executive Officer (ESO) exam pattern consists of an online test with three sections. The entire exam will last for 120 minutes. The three sections are: Reasoning, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam duration is 90 minutes, with a total of 150 multiple-choice questions. The section-wise breakdown is as follows: Reasoning (50 questions, 50 marks), English Language (50 questions, 50 marks), and Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions, 50 marks). For every wrong response, 0.25 points will be subtracted.

With the exception of the English Language portion, the test will be bilingual in Hindi and English.

