 IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 56 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Application Fee, and Selection Process Details
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 56 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Application Fee, and Selection Process Details

Selection involves screening, Group Discussion, and/or Personal Interview. Application fees range from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. Final selection is subject to meeting eligibility criteria and passing the selection process.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Image: IDBI Bank (Representative)

IDBI Bank Ltd is currently accepting applications for Specialist Cadre Officers posts. Eligible and interested individuals can apply for the positions of Assistant General Manager and Manager by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 56 posts, with a deadline for application submission of September 15.

Vacancy Details:

- Assistant General Manager: 25 posts

- Manager- Grade B: 31 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

- Assistant General Manager: Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree from a university recognized by the Government of India or its regulatory bodies. Applicants must be between 28 and 40 years of age.

- Manager: Applicants must have a graduation degree from a recognized university. Eligible candidates should be between 25 and 35 years of age.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes an initial screening based on the candidate's age, educational qualifications, and work experience. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted for further selection rounds, which may include a Group Discussion and/or a Personal Interview.

Application Fee:

- Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 (inclusive of GST).

- SC/ST category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 (inclusive of GST).

- Payments must be made online via Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, or Mobile Wallets.

Application Procedure:

1. Visit IDBI Bank's official website, idbibank.in

2. Select the "Careers" link on the homepage.

3. Locate and select the link titled "IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024."

4. Enter your login details and submit.

5. Complete the application form.

6. Pay the application fee online.

7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

8. Print out the confirmation page for future reference.

Note: Candidates who do not pass the Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview will not proceed to the next stage of the selection process. The qualifying marks for selection will be determined by the Bank, and candidates will be informed accordingly.

The Bank's decision will be final, and no separate notification will be sent to those who are not selected. Final selection is contingent upon candidates meeting the specified eligibility criteria by the cut-off date, successfully passing the selection process, being deemed medically fit according to the Bank's health standards, and completing a satisfactory Reference/Background check.

