ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams to be held soon; Check details here

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Semester 2 test will be held from April 25 to May 20, 2022, according to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). On the CISCE's official website, cisce.org, the sample paper, syllabus, and regulations for ICSE Class 10 were published. Candidates can acquire all the information they need about the Semester 2 examination by checking out the the website.

ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Sample Paper- Direct Link

ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Syllabus And Regulations- Direct Link

The ICSE Class 10 exams will be conducted for one hour and 30 minutes. The exam will start from 10 am on April 25 and will be held in the English Language - English Paper 1 on the first day.

To avoid overcrowding, candidates must arrive at the examination centre well ahead of time to guarantee staggered circulation and smooth admittance.

When moving from the main school gate to the Examination Hall or room, candidates must maintain social distance.

Candidates are instructed to enter and exit the test venue or room in a staggered manner to respect social distance norms.

Candidates must wear face masks or cover their faces and bring hand sanitizer with them.

Candidates must bring their own writing stationery and refrain from sharing it with other applicants.

Candidates must bring their Admission Cards with them to the Examination Hall or Room. At the examination center, candidates must adhere to all safety instructions.

