ICMAI CMA 2024 Foundation Results Declared; Check Here |

Today, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) released the Foundation exam results. On the ICMAI's official website, candidates who took the exam can view their results.



If they pass the test, candidates will also be able to request copies of their Certified Management Accountant (CMA) 2024 exam. Copies of their response sheet will be made accessible 21 days following the announcement of the CMA 2024 results.

Before the deadline, candidates who would like to apply for the CMA result verification should make use of this service. Within 30 days, the answer book verification will be accessible. The verification of results would incur a fee of Rs 250 for the contestants. The amount will be subtracted in the event that the candidate's score rises.

Eligibility Criteria

In comparison to the total number of candidates that took the exam, the CMA pass percentage 2024 shows how many students passed the test. In order to pass the exam, students must receive at least 40% in each topic and 50% overall.



How to check?



-Go to icmai.in, the official website of ICMAI CMA.

-On the homepage, select the 'Result for June 2024 Foundation Exam' link.

-Type in your login information.

-The screen will show the CMA results for 2024.