ICAR UG Counselling 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 2 PM; Here's How To Apply

ICAR UG Counselling 2025

ICAR UG Counselling 2025: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will start online registration for ICAR Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 at 2 p.m. today, October 14, 2025. Those who have passed the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) can submit applications for admission to UG programs in agriculture and allied subjects through the official counselling site at icarcounseling.com.

ICAR UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

1. Last date for registration, fee payment, and choice filling: October 17, 2025.

2. Round 1 seat allocation results: October 21, 2025

ICAR UG Counselling 2025: Application fees

Aspirants must provide a declaration and undertaking, as well as pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 500 by debit card, credit card, net banking, or Unified Payments Interface.

ICAR UG Counselling 2025: How to apply?

To finish the ICAR UG counselling registration procedure, aspirants can follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR at icarcounseling.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “UG Counselling 2025 Registration” link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to log in using their CUET UG 2025 credentials, such as their application number and password.

Step 4: Next, fill out the required details such as personal, academic, and contact information.

Step 5: Now, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then fill in and lock the choice of universities and programmes before the deadline.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

ICAR UG counselling 2025: Seat distribution

The ICAR counselling procedure is being carried out to fill 20% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in undergraduate programmes offered by agricultural universities. Furthermore, CUET UG will fill 100% of the seats at ICAR-NDRI Karnal, ICAR-IARI Delhi, RLBCAU Jhansi, and RPCAU Pusa, replacing the previous All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) UG.