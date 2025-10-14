 ICAR UG Counselling 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 2 PM; Here's How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAR UG Counselling 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 2 PM; Here's How To Apply

ICAR UG Counselling 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 2 PM; Here's How To Apply

The online registration for ICAR Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 will start today, October 14, 2025 at 2 p.m. The last date for registration, fee payment, and choice filling is October 17, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
ICAR UG Counselling 2025 | icarcounseling.com

ICAR UG Counselling 2025: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will start online registration for ICAR Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 at 2 p.m. today, October 14, 2025. Those who have passed the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) can submit applications for admission to UG programs in agriculture and allied subjects through the official counselling site at icarcounseling.com.

ICAR UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

1. Last date for registration, fee payment, and choice filling: October 17, 2025.

2. Round 1 seat allocation results: October 21, 2025

FPJ Shorts
'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi
'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here

ICAR UG Counselling 2025: Application fees

Aspirants must provide a declaration and undertaking, as well as pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 500 by debit card, credit card, net banking, or Unified Payments Interface.

ICAR UG Counselling 2025: How to apply?

To finish the ICAR UG counselling registration procedure, aspirants can follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR at icarcounseling.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “UG Counselling 2025 Registration” link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to log in using their CUET UG 2025 credentials, such as their application number and password.

Step 4: Next, fill out the required details such as personal, academic, and contact information.

Step 5: Now, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then fill in and lock the choice of universities and programmes before the deadline.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

ICAR UG counselling 2025: Seat distribution

The ICAR counselling procedure is being carried out to fill 20% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in undergraduate programmes offered by agricultural universities. Furthermore, CUET UG will fill 100% of the seats at ICAR-NDRI Karnal, ICAR-IARI Delhi, RLBCAU Jhansi, and RPCAU Pusa, replacing the previous All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) UG.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course...

Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course...

South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In...

South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In...

XAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here

XAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here

Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,300 Schools Damaged Due To Monsoon Calamities, Losses Estimated At ₹122...

Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,300 Schools Damaged Due To Monsoon Calamities, Losses Estimated At ₹122...

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Seat Allotment On October 18

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Seat Allotment On October 18