ICAI To Release CA Final And Inter Results Tomorrow On Official Website | ICAI Official

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which administers the exams, will relase the CA Final and Inter result November 2023 on the official website, icai.org and icai.nic.in, tomorrow, January 9, 2024. When the direct link becomes active, candidates who took the exam can verify and obtain their results. Applicants must input their roll number, registration number, and captcha on the result portal in order to view their results easily.

How to check?

Go to the ICAI CA final, inter result November 2023 official website.

Select the hyperlink that is highlighted on the homepage.

Put in your login information.

The result will show up on your screen.

Verify every detail twice.

Save it to your computer for later use.

The time for the results announcement has not been announced by the ICAI. It should be out by the afternoon at the latest, maybe by 10 or 11 in the morning.