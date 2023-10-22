IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2023 Out at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter 2023 | (Representational)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for Rural Regional Banks (RRBs) officer scale 1, 2, 3 interview.

Those candidates who appeared and qualified in the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2023 exam can download the interview call letter from the official website at ibps.in.

Direct link to download

Candidates can download the IBPS RRB officer scale 1, 2, 3 call letter till November 11, 2023. Candidates need to enter registration number and password or date of birth in dd-mm-yy format to download.

The notification reads, "If you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night."

They can retrieve the application number and the password from the acknowledgement email. “Also, make sure that the date of birth you have entered is same as you entered at the time of registration and printed in the application print,” it added.

The IBPS RRB PO exam is conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to recruit Probationary Officers (POs) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India. RRBs are scheduled commercial banks that play an important role in providing financial services to rural and semi-urban areas.

The IBPS RRB PO exam is a two-stage exam.

The first stage is the Preliminary Exam, which is an objective-type test that consists of questions on Quantitative Ability, Reasoning Ability, and English Language.

The second stage is the Mains Exam, which is also an objective-type test that consists of questions on the same three subjects, as well as General Knowledge and Computer Awareness.

Steps to download IBPS RRB PO call letter:

Visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in.

Click on the “Interview call letter for CRP-RRB official scale-1”

The page will redirect you to the latest download links.

Click the desired link and key in registration number and password.

Download the IBPS RRB interview call letter for further references.