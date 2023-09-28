 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2023: Candidates From Conflict-Hit Manipur Allowed To Change Centre By THIS Date
Applicants from Manipur now have the opportunity to change their exam centre to other locations in North Eastern states and Delhi NCR.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Representational image

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has allowed candidates from Manipur to change their Centre on the official website - ibps.in. This is for the candidates who opted for the centre in Manipur. Candidates have time till October 2 to change their examination centre.

"After carefully reviewing the situation in the State of Manipur, it has been decided to offer an option of ‘Centre Change’ to the candidates who have opted Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Main Examination for recruitment for the posts of Clerks under CRP Clerks XIII," said an official statement by IBPS.

Applicants now have the opportunity to change their exam centre to other locations in North Eastern states and Delhi NCR. The alternative options - Guwahati - Assam; Shillong - Meghalaya; Aizawl - Mizoram; Kohima - Nagaland; Faridabad - NCR; Gurugram - NCR; Kolkata - West Bengal.

According to IBPS, the 'Centre Change' option which will be available from September 27 - October 2 for clerks with venues of their chosen centres being allocated for them on the receipt.

"The option of ‘Centre Change’ for such candidates will be available on the authorized IBPS website www.ibps.in from 27th September, 2023 to 2nd October, 2023 for Clerks. On receipt of centre change option from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres,” stated the IBPS.

Here's how to change IBPS exam centre

Visit ibps.in and change exam centre.

Candidates will land on a different page.

They have to enter the registration number and password.

Change the exam cente by clicking on the Centre Change option.

Check the details again and save it.

IBPS Clerk Main Exam Admit Card Out At ibps.in, Direct Link
