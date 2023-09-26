IBPS Clerk Main Exam Admit Card Out At ibps.in, Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Main Exam Admit Card Out | Representational Pic

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the (CRP clerks-XIII) or Clerical Main exam Admit Card 2023 today, September 26. Those candidates who will appear for the IBPS Clerk Main exam can download the admit card from the official site at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Main Exam Date:

The Main exam is set to be held on October 7, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The IBPS test will comprise a total of 200 marks.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam was conducted on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023, and the results for the same were announced on September 14, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Main exam and then those who clear the mains stage will appear for the interview round.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Main exam admit card:

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your IBPS CRP Clerks XIII main admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take print for future reference.

