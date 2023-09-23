IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2023 Begins From Today; Check Details & Reviews Here

IBPS PO Exam 2023 | Wikipedia (Representative)

The Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection (IBPS) is conducting the probationary officer (PO) preliminary exam today onwards. As per the schedule the exam will be conducted on September 23, 30, and October 1. The IBPS PO Prelims exam 2023 will be conducted over 4 sessions.

The IBPS has successfully concluded the first and second shift of IBPS PO prelims exam 2023 today, September 23.

As per the reviews shared by students and experts, the question paper was 'moderate' in respect to difficulty level.

The IBPS PO Admit Card 2023, together with a valid government ID proof, must be brought to the examination centre by candidates taking the Prelims exam

IBPS PO Prelims 2023 shift timings are:

9 to 10 AM

11.30 AM to 12.30 PM

2 PM to 3 PM

The last shift will be from 4.30 PM to 05.30 PM.

IBPS PO cut off will be prepared depending on various factors such as previous year's cut-off marks, the number of vacancies released, and difficulty level. Candidates can check the expected cut off for this year below based on last year's cut off.

Subjects: English Language

Max. Marks: 30

Timing: 20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

Max. Marks: 35

Timing: 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

Max. Marks: 35

Timing: 20 minutes

Total marks: 100

Timing: 60 minutes

According to the schedule, there is negative marking for incorrect answers marked by the candidates in the IBPS PO prelims exam 2023. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer marked.