IBPS PO Prelims 2023: Candidates From Manipur Have Option To Change Exam Centres; Last Date Sep 21

IBPS PO Prelims 2023 exam centre change | File Photo (Representational Pic)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has taken a decision to offer an option of ‘centre change’ to the candidates who have opted Imphal, Manipur as exam centre for the IBPS Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment exam 2023.

The applicants from Imphal have been provided with eight alternative exam centres. Candidates can change the option till September 21st.

The window to exercise centre change for such candidates will be available on the official website, ibps.in, till September 21. IBPS PO exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on September 23, September 30 and October 1.

The candidates from Manipur can opt for centres in these cities

Assam: Guwahati, Jorhat

Meghalaya: Shillong

Mizoram: Aizawl

Nagaland: Kohima

Delhi NCR: Faridabad, Gurugram

West Bengal: Kolkata

The IBPS in a notification said, "On receipt of centre change option from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres."

Read Also IBPS Clerk Results Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

Steps to change IBPS PO 2023 exam centre:

Visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in 2023.

On the homepage, select ‘Link for changing centre for online prelims exam for probationary officer under CRP PO/MT-XIII for Manipur candidates’.

Now, key in the registration number, password and security code.

IBPS RRB application form will be displayed.

Select any one of the optional exam centre given in the table above.

Submit and download the form for future reference.