ICMAI CMA 2023 Result For June Inter & Final Exams Out At icmai.in

ICMAI CMA 2023 Result | Representative image

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results for the ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final exams. Those candidates who appeared for the Certified Management Accountant Exam 2023 can visit the official site at icmai.in. ICAI conducted the exams from July 15 to July 22, 2023. Candidates need to log in using their Registration Number and Password to check their results.

The institute also said that the CMA Intermediate and Final exams for December 2023 will be held between December 10 and December 17, 2023.

Direct link to check ICMAI CMA June inter and final results 2023

The CMA Intermediate Exam 2023 comprises two groups, each with four papers, each paper having 100 marks. To successfully pass the CMA Inter Exam 2023,

candidates must attain at least 40% marks in each paper and a minimum of 50% marks in the overall aggregate.

Read Also ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam dates out for all courses; check the date sheets here

Steps to check the CMA June 2023 result online:

Visit the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Search the "Results" or "Examinations" section on the ICMAI website's homepage.

Find and click on the option that corresponds to the "CMA June 2023" or a similar description.

Enter login credentials, like Registration Number and Password.

Then click on the "Submit" or "View Results" button.

Download and print a copy of your result for your records or future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)