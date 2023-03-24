ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam dates out for all courses; check the date sheets here

ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam dates out | Twitter @ICAICMA

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam dates. The exam dates have been released for Intermediate, Final and Foundation courses.

Candidates can check the complete date sheet on the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

As per the datesheet, Foundation course examination will be conducted on July 2, 2023.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts:

First shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who want to apply for the foundation course examination can apply till May 2, 2023.

The intermediate and final examination will begin on July 1 and will end on July 8, 2023.

The final exam will be conducted in the first shift- from 10 am to 1pm and intermediate exam will be conducted on second shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date to apply for these courses is till May 1, 2023.

Exam Fee

The foundation course examination fees is ₹1200/- for inland candidate and US $60 for overseas candidates.

The final exam fees for one group is ₹1400/- for inland centres and US $100 for overseas centres and for two groups, the inland centre fees is ₹2800/- and overseas centre fees is US $ 100.

The intermediate exam fees for one group is ₹1200/- for inland and US $90 for overseas and for two groups is ₹2400/- for inland and US $ 90 for overseas centres.

Here is the direct link for datasheets

Foundation course Datesheet

Inter, Final course Datesheet

Result for December 2022

Earlier on Tuesday ICMAI took to Twitter and wrote, “Result for December 2022 for Inter & Final Examination is now available at the following link.” The ICMAI CMA Intermediate & Final December 2022 term examination result was declared on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Link for direct link to Result for December 2022

Result for December 2022 for Inter & Final Examination is now available at the following link