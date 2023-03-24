UGC NET December 2022: Provisional answer key out now; learn more

UGC NET 2022 provisional answer key out now | Representational pic

Mumbai: The UGC NET December 2023 provisional Answer Key has been released on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency, NTA, has published the provisional answer key for those students who appeared in the December 2022 session of UGC NET.

Candidates will be allowed to challenge the provisional answer key after which a final answer key for UGC NET December 2022 will be released. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key can challenge it by paying Rs 200 for each question challenged.

The NET result will be created and announced on the basis of the UGC main final answer key.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly,” states the official notification released on the website.

How to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2023

Navigate to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the UGC NET answer key link and proceed to log in with your application number, date of birth, or password. Access the UGC NET answer key 2023 and, if necessary, file an objection. Pay the objection fee of Rs 200 and file your representation. Download and save the answer key.

How to calculate marks from the UGC NET December 2022 Provisional Answer Key

Candidates will be awarded two (02) marks for each correctly answered question.

Candidates will not be negatively marked for incorrect answers.

No marks will be awarded for questions that have not been answered/attempted/marked for review.

If a question is determined to be incorrect/ambiguous or to have numerous correct answers, only those candidates who attempted the question and selected one of the correct answers will be given credit.