IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 Out at ibps.in, Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 | (Representational)

The Indian Institute of Banking -Personnel (IBPS) Selection has released the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 on October 18, 2023. Those candidates who appeared for IBPS prelims exam 2023 for Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIII) can check the result through the official website at ibps.in.

Candidates can log in using Registration No / Roll No and Password.

Direct Link to check Result for IBPS 2023

The IBPS conducted the preliminary examination on September 2023.

Candidates who have qualified the IBPS prelims exam 2023 will now appear for the IBPS Main exam.

IBPS main exam 2023 will be conducted in November 2023 and the admit card will be issued on October or November 2023.

Vacancies for IBPS PO 2023:

Through this recruitment drive, the banking institute to fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies at participating banks whose list is given below.

Here is the list of participating banks for IBPS exam:

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

Bank of Maharashtra

Punjab and Sind Bank

Punjab National Bank

Canara Bank

Union Bank of India

Indian Bank

Bank of India

Bank of Baroda

Central Bank of India

Steps to check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details, Roll no. and Password.

Then click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

