IBPS Clerk admit card 2019 released, check at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Admit card for Preliminary Exam for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the IBPS's official website – ibps.in. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets at the earliest as the document is available for download only for a limited window between 13 and 30 November.

As per the official notification, IBPS Clerks Preliminary examination would be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. For final selection, candidates will have to clear online examination that will be held in two phases, preliminary and mains. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the online preliminary exam and accordingly qualify for the online main exam.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ticker on the top of the page that reads ‘Download Online Prelims Exam Call Letter’

Step 3: A recruitment page will open. Click on the link to download the call letter

Step 4: Enter the log-in details and submit

Step 5: The call letter will be available on screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.