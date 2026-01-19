 IBPS 2026 Exam Schedule Out For PO, Clerk, RRB, And Specialist Officers At ibps.in; Check Important Dates Here
IBPS 2026 Exam Schedule Out For PO, Clerk, RRB, And Specialist Officers At ibps.in; Check Important Dates Here

IBPS has released the tentative exam calendar 2026 for Clerk, PO, RRB, and Specialist Officers. Candidates can check preliminary and main exam dates on the official website ibps.in and download the schedule PDF for reference.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

IBPS 2026 Exam Schedule Out: The IBPS Calendar 2026 has been published by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The tentative calendar for IBPS Clerk, PO, RRB, and SO preliminary and main exam dates may be seen on the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

IBPS 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Important dates

Specialist Officers (SPL)

Preliminary Exam: August 29, 2026

Mains Exam: November 1, 2026

Customer Service Associates (CSA)

Preliminary Exam: October 10 & October 11, 2026

Main Exam: December 27, 2026 (tentative)

IBPS PO/MT

Preliminary Exam: August 22 & August 23, 2026

Mains Exam: October 4, 2026

CRP RRBs-XV Officer Scale I

Preliminary Exam: November 21 & November 22, 2026

Main/Single Exam: December 20, 2026

CRP RRBs-XV Officer Scale II & III

No Preliminary Exam

Main/Single Exam: December 20, 2026

CRP RRBs-XV Office Assistants

Preliminary Exam: December 6, December 12 & December 13, 2026

Main Exam: January 30, 2027

IBPS 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Steps to download schedule

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the preliminary calendar:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the IBPS Calendar 2026 link.

Step 3: Candidates can view the exam dates by opening a new PDF file.

Step 4: Check the exam dates after downloading the PDF.

Step 5: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit the IBPS official website for further information.

