Hyderabad: Students of ABVP & SFI clash at central university over student union elections; visuals surface

HomeEducationHyderabad: Students of ABVP & SFI clash at central university over student union elections; visuals surface

ABVP alleged that SFI students inflicted violence against the tribal students of ABVP & used sharp objects to attack them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Students of ABVP & SFI clashed at Hyderabad central university over student union elections on Saturday. ABVP alleged that SFI students inflicted violence against the tribal students of ABVP & used sharp objects to attack them.

Injured students were rushed to the hospital.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

