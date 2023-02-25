Hyderabad: Students of ABVP & SFI clash at central university over student union elections; visuals surface

Students of ABVP & SFI clashed at Hyderabad central university over student union elections on Saturday. ABVP alleged that SFI students inflicted violence against the tribal students of ABVP & used sharp objects to attack them.
Injured students were rushed to the hospital.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
