Hyderabad: Students of ABVP & SFI clash at central university over student union elections; visuals surface |

Students of ABVP & SFI clashed at Hyderabad central university over student union elections on Saturday. ABVP alleged that SFI students inflicted violence against the tribal students of ABVP & used sharp objects to attack them.

Hyderabad, Telangana | Students of ABVP & SFI clash at Hyderabad central university over student union elections. ABVP alleged that SFI students inflicted violence against the tribal students of ABVP & used sharp objects to attack them. pic.twitter.com/4j2i2Koz7U — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

Goons of @SFI_CEC hyderabad central university karyakartas violence bloody politics has unleashed in @HydUniv. targetted tribal student and attacked on @abvpuoh karyakartas with sharp objects.



SFI goons of hatred should be booked and brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/du3uxIP59R — JagathKrishna Yadav जगत कृष्ण జగత్ కృష్ణ 🫂 (@JagathKrishnaIN) February 25, 2023

Injured students were rushed to the hospital.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.