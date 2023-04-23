HPCET 2023 last date to apply today at himtu.ac.in; direct link here

HPCET 2023 registration date starts | Representative image

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur will close the online application process for the state-level Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023 today, April 23.

Interested candidates can submit their forms using the link available on himtu.ac.in.

HPCET Exam date

The entrance test is scheduled for May 14, 2023.

BTech, BPharm and MCA exams will be held in the morning shift (9.45 AM to 12:00 PM).

MBA entrance test will take place in the afternoon session (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM).

HPCET Exam Fee

Candidates who apply for BE+BTech or MBA+MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) exams have to pay ₹3,200.

For SC, ST and BPL candidates applying for a combination of courses, the fee is ₹1,600

HPTU conducts HPCET on behalf of the state government for admitting students to technical and professional courses – BTech, BPharmacy, MCA, MBA and MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) – offered by the university.

Direct link for HPCET 2023 application form

Steps to apply for application form HPCET 2023

Visit the official website of HIMTU at himtu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Application form for HPCET 2023’ link.

Candidates will be redirected to another page.

Register yourself and login with the credentials.

Fill the HPCET application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the examination fee and click on submit.

Download HPCET 2023 application form.