BSF head constable application process starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF jawan | File Photo

Border Security Force (BSF) has begun the application process for the post of Head constable ( Radio Operator) and Head constable ( Radio Mechanic). Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The last date for the submission of the application form is May 12.

This recruitment will fill up 247 vacancies of which 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic). The applicants must be between the age of 18 and 25 as of May 12.

Direct link to apply for BSF Head constable 2023

Steps to apply for BSF Head constable 2023:

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Apply Here” link against “Group-C Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)"

Fill in the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.