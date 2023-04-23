 BSF head constable application process starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBSF head constable application process starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF head constable application process starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in

This recruitment will fill up 247 vacancies of which 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic). The applicants must be between the age of 18 and 25 as of May 12.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
BSF jawan | File Photo

Border Security Force (BSF) has begun the application process for the post of Head constable ( Radio Operator) and Head constable ( Radio Mechanic). Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The last date for the submission of the application form is May 12.

This recruitment will fill up 247 vacancies of which 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic). The applicants must be between the age of 18 and 25 as of May 12.

Read Also
SSC MTS admit card 2023 out at sscwr.net, direct link here
article-image

Direct link to apply for BSF Head constable 2023

Steps to apply for BSF Head constable 2023:

  • Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “Apply Here” link against “Group-C Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)"

  • Fill in the applictaion form

  • Upload all the required documents

  • Pay the applictaion fee

  • Submit the form

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand: ED attaches 5.62 crores asset under anti-money laundering law in scholarship scam

Uttarakhand: ED attaches 5.62 crores asset under anti-money laundering law in scholarship scam

HPCET 2023 last date to apply today at himtu.ac.in; direct link here

HPCET 2023 last date to apply today at himtu.ac.in; direct link here

BSF head constable application process starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF head constable application process starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in

These beautiful college campuses in Mumbai will amaze you

These beautiful college campuses in Mumbai will amaze you

Students, workers priority in US goal to issue over million visas from India in 2023

Students, workers priority in US goal to issue over million visas from India in 2023