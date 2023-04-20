SSC MTS admit card 2023 out at sscwr.net, direct link here

SSC MTS 2022 admit card out | Representative image, SSC

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 for the western region today, April 20, 2023.

Candidates appearing for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2023 can check and download the admit card now. Along with the MTS hall ticket, the Commission has also released the SSC Havaldar Admit Card 2023 on the official website at sscwr.net.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination will be required to enter their roll number at the login window of the official portal to download the SSC MTS admit card 2023.

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Date

SSC MTS exam 2023 is set to be conducted from May 5 to 19 and June 13 to 20, 2023. Reportedly, around 5 lakh candidates would be attempting the SSC MTS recruitment exam. Candidates will be mandatorily required to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center.

Direct Link: Download Admit Card Here

Steps to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of SSC western region at sscwr.net

On the homepage, click on the link "STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF, AND HAVALDAR (CBIC & CBN) EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 02/05/2023 TO 20/06/2023."

Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

The SSC MTS 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for further reference.