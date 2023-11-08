"How Will Patients Trust Doctors, If They Cheat In The Exam", Says Punjab And Haryana HC

Mature female doctor examining female patient with stethoscope |

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday stated that it is extremely important for the MBBS students to have the highest ethical standards and principles because their job has a number of serious consequences on the well-being and the lives of the citizens. This statement from the High Court came after the petition of three students involved in the case of using the unfair means during the time of their their first year examination was dismissed by the court.

The High Court was approached by the three students with an appeal to quash the communication that took place on October 11, 2023. As a result of this conversation, the examination in which the students appeared was cancelled. They were also seeking to quash another conversation which happened on October 20, 2023. As a result of this, the court had rejected the application for reconsideration which happened on October 18, 2023, on this matter.

After clearing their National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the year 2021, these three students had taken admission in the five-and-a-half-year MBBS course at the Adesh Medical College and Hospital, Shahbad, Haryana.

The first year annual examination for their course was scheduled to be conducted in February 2023. These students appeared for their exam in their allotted exam centre at the Shri Krishna Govt Ayurvedic College, Kurukshetra. On March 9, 2023, in the results declared they were declared 'passed' and were promoted to the next year. The classes for the 2nd year had commenced on the March 13, 2023.

On October 11, 2023, these students were asked to present themselves in front of the Standing Committee after an official communication was released by the university. The university also cancelled their first year examination and considered it null. The studenst then further argued that these actions against them were taken by the university without giving them a chance to put forth their point or submit an explanation and hence it could be illegal.

