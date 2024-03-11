How to Navigate Italy? The Land of Affordable Education And Career Opportunities

Meghna Singh |

Apart from its attractive tourist destinations, Italy is also quite famous for its education. It has the lowest tuition fees, which is even lower than what someone would spend on graduation in India. It’s just the tuition fees that one has to pay and around €150 in tax and there are no other fees like examination fees, library fees, development fees, etc.

A supportive learning environment

The Italian people are very down-to-earth, with no show-offs and they don’t judge others. The professors here are also very down-to-earth and friendly as well. They foster a very welcoming environment for international students.

Forget rote learning and exam-focused approaches! Here, education is about comprehending concepts.

Exams consist of oral presentations, written assessments and group projects.

The most exciting part is that one can retake exams several times without the fear of failing. The word 'failed' doesn’t exist here in Italy; it’s very common for students to take an exam, not pass the exam, or not accept the marks if they want to score more.

Read Also Influencing Dreams: A Social Media Influencer Helps Indian Students Pursue Their Italian Dreams

Managing expenses

It can be very challenging to manage expenses in a foreign country. Initially, one can use their savings to manage for a few months, then start part-time jobs. To have fun and go out on the weekends, one doesn’t need to spend much; even €7 can be enough for a good food and drink outside.

Budgeting is key; to save money cooking meals is very cost-effective than going out or one can try a hot pot where each member will bring food of their own and share it.

Read Also Mumbai's Chinese Consulate Celebrates Lantern Festival With Indian Guests

Becoming a professional

The transition from being an international student to a working professional in Italy is not without its challenges. The documentation process in Italy, although a bit time-consuming at times, is favourable for international students.

Students should take a reverse approach and imagine they have already completed their studies and are now seeking a job. This will help them identify areas to focus on during their studies and choose their final thesis project more wisely.

Another piece of advice would be to have a strong grasp of the language to increase career opportunities in Italy.

Lastly, one should always consider what unique qualities they possess that would impress the employers to hire a non-EU candidate for a position.

The author is a Coordinator Ambassador at the University of Pisa, Italy