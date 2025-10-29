 Himachal Pradesh: Govt School Head Teacher In Shimla Suspended For Beating Student With Prickly Stick
Himachal Pradesh: Govt School Head Teacher In Shimla Suspended For Beating Student With Prickly Stick

A Shimla government school head teacher, Reena Rathore, was suspended after a viral video showed her beating a Class 5 student with a prickly stick. The Education Department termed it a gross violation of the RTE Act, 2009, and CCS Rules, 1964. This marks the second teacher suspension in Rohru subdivision within four days.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh: Govt School Head Teacher In Shimla Suspended For Beating Student With Prickly Stick | File Pic (Representative Image)

Shimla: A government school teacher here on Tuesday was suspended for inflicting severe corporal punishment on a student by beating him with a prickly stick, an official of the education department said.

About The Incident

The move comes after a video of Reena Rathore, head teacher of Government Primary School, Gawana, purportedly beating the shirtless student in her office surfaced on social media. The video in which the boy is seen crying received backlash from social media users.

According to officials, the boy is a student of Class 5 and comes from a Nepalese family.

article-image

On Tuesday, the Deputy Director of Education (Shimla District) placed Rathore under suspension with immediate effect. During the suspension period, the headquarters of Rathore will be the office of Block Elementary Education, Sarahan, the order said.

It has come to notice through a widely circulated video on social media that Reena Rathore inflicted severe corporal punishment on a student of the school by deliberately using a prickly stick, it said.

The order added that the act is a gross violation of Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

"This conduct constitutes gross misconduct under Rule 3(1) of the Central Civil Services CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, showing complete lack of devotion to duty and behaviour unbecoming of a government servant", the order said.

This is the second suspension of teachers in the Rohru subdivision in the past four days. Last week, a junior basic training (JBT) teacher posted at a government primary school in Khorsu was suspended after he was found drunk on duty during an inspection by the sub-divisional magistrate.

