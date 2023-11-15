Hijab Row: Owaisi Lashes Out At Karnataka Government For Banning Hijab During Exams

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Twitter

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday for ‘banning hijab’ during examinations and also conveyed displeasure for failing to take steps to lift the previous BJP administration's ban on the headscarf in the state.

Owaisi’s Post

The Hyderabad MP in a post on X, said, "#Karnataka CongRSS govt has banned HIJAB in exams. It has also not revoked the previous BJP govt’s Hijab ban".

He made this statement in response to the Karnataka Examination Authority's announcement of a dress code for the November 18 and 19 recruitment exams for various state-run boards and corporations. It stated that in order to prohibit the use of Bluetooth devices in the examination room, caps and other headgear are not allowed.

Attacking Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, Owaisi said, "Telangana CongRSS chief RSS Anna wants to apply “Karnataka model” in Telangana. This is why he keeps abusing sherwani & avoids being seen with skull cap wearing Muslims Kapde dekh kar pehchaano, as his bestie Modi once said". The AIMIM leader has been targeting the TPCC chief for alleged RSS ties.

Omar Abdullah’s take

Earlier on November 14, Omar Abdullah asked the Congress government to revoke the ban and told the reporters, “Why should the government interfere in this? And such orders are passed through which Muslims are targeted. When all this used to happen in Karnataka earlier, it would not surprise us because there was the BJP government at that time.” He added, "I request Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the order that has been issued in Karnataka and work on revoking this order.”

(With inputs from PTI)

