Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: 5600 Openings For Constables; Apply By September 24

HSSC |

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: The application process for the recruitment of 5600 vacancies for the post of Constable is being conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

The India Reserve Battalions have 5600 open positions, of which 4000 are for General Duty Male Constables, 600 are for General Duty Female Officers, and 1000 are for Male Constables.

The candidates who are interested in participating in the recruitment process and meet the eligibility criteria need to register themselves for the same. The application form can be accessed on the official website at hssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications is September 24, 2024.

"Online applications are invited for direct recruitment for 5600 posts of Police department from the Common Eligibility Test (CET) of Group-C qualified candidates against Advt. No. 14/2024 through the URL address, i.e. https://adv142024.hryssc.com from 10.09.2024 to 24.09.2024 till 11.59 P.M. Thereafter, the website link will be disabled," read the official notification.

Educational Qualification

i) The candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education board or institution.

ii) Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

iii) No extra weightage will be given to the candidate for higher education.

Age: 18-25 years (on the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of constables, i.e. on 01-09-2024).

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely. The uploaded files have to be legitimate and reliable. It is recommended that candidates print the application form for their records after successfully submitting it, along with any uploaded documents. When asked by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, the applicant must bring a hard copy of the application form and all uploaded documents.

Documents To Be Uploaded

1. Scanned Copy of Essential Academic Qualifications and Matriculation Certificate showing Date of Birth and other relevant details.

2. Scanned copy of SC/BCA/BCB/EWS/ESM certificate, certificate for family members of ESM and children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighters.

3. Scanned copy of certificate supporting claims of reservation/weightage/relaxation(s).

4. Scanned Photograph.

5. Scanned signatures of the Candidate.

6. Scanned copy of all documents showing higher qualification, experience, etc. as per criteria if applicable

7. Haryana bona fide resident certificate, if applicable.

8. EWS certificate

9. Discharge Certificate/Book, if discharged from the Armed Forces For (ESM)

10.Eligibility certificate for family members of ESM.

11. Eligibility certificate and disability certificate for dependent of disabled ESM.

12. Certificate for children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighter.

Important Guidelines

"Please read the advertisement, instructions and procedure carefully before you start filling out the online application form and check all the particulars filled up in application form after getting the printout to ensure the correctness of information and upload all documents before finally submitting the application," the notification added.

Candidates must apply online as soon as possible and not wait until the last day to submit their online application. Prior to submitting their online application, applicants must ensure that every field has been filled out accurately. Until the application deadline, also known as the closing date, a candidate may make changes to their application.

The commission has also highlighted that under no circumstances will changes, corrections, or modifications be accepted after the application deadline. All requests in this regard, whether made by hand, mail, fax, email, or another method, will not be accepted and will be considered rejected.