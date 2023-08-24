Haryana Government School Principal Allegedly Assaults 9-Year-Old Dalit Student Over Unanswered Questions

Representative Image |

New Delhi: A nine-year-old Dalit boy in a Haryana government school was allegedly thrashed by the principal for not answering questions. The incident took place on Wednesday in Haryana's Hisar and police have booked the culprit principal under the relevant provisions of the SC-ST Act and Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act).

The matter came to light when the child narrated the ordeal with his parents on Thursday and the family members lodged a police complaint against the school principal. The complainant told police that his uncle's son is a student of Class 3 and is studying in a government school. "On Wednesday afternoon, the school principal asked him some questions which he failed to answer.

In a fit of rage, the school principal started thrashing him due to which he also received injuries on his private parts. We reached the school and took him to the nearby community health centre (CHC) from where he was referred to the Government Hospital Hisar," the complainant told Hisar police.

A police spokesperson said, "After receiving a complaint, we have registered an FIR and have started an investigation into the matter. No arrest has been made so far as the investigation is underway." Recently on August 17, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly slapped by his school teacher after he forgot to bring his Hindi textbook along with him. The Class 6 student was also admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital for the treatment.

