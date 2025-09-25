 Haryana: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Gurugram By Jumping From 19th Floor Over Low Marks
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Gurugram By Jumping From 19th Floor Over Low Marks

Haryana: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Gurugram By Jumping From 19th Floor Over Low Marks

On late Tuesday evening, when his father, a store manager, asked him why he was so quiet, he confided in his father. Later, when the family members went to their rooms, Aashman climbed over the balcony railing and jumped.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Gurugram By Jumping From 19th Floor Over Low Marks | Representative Image

Gurugram: A 15-year-old class 10 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of his 19th floor house in Ramprastha City Society in Sector 37D, police on Wednesday said.

His bloodied body was found on the society campus at 11 pm on Tuesday, they said.

About The Case

According to the police, Aashman Kumar, a private school student, had recently given his half-yearly exams and was depressed over low marks.

FPJ Shorts
'Tax Burden On People Will Ease Further As India's Economy Gains More Strength': PM Modi
'Tax Burden On People Will Ease Further As India's Economy Gains More Strength': PM Modi
Jharkhand HC Slams Govt For 9-Year Delay In Teacher Eligibility Test, Summons Education Secretary
Jharkhand HC Slams Govt For 9-Year Delay In Teacher Eligibility Test, Summons Education Secretary
Election Commission Orders Mandatory Transfers Of Officers Across Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Election Commission Orders Mandatory Transfers Of Officers Across Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Student’s School Bathroom ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video Goes Viral, Principal Responds Publicly On Instagram, Sparks Debate
Student’s School Bathroom ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video Goes Viral, Principal Responds Publicly On Instagram, Sparks Debate

On late Tuesday evening, when his father, a store manager, asked him why he was so quiet, he confided in his father.

Later, when the family members went to their rooms, Aashman climbed over the balcony railing and jumped.

Read Also
MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra
article-image

The loud thud to the ground brought a few residents and security guards rushing to the spot.

The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"The cause behind suicide not ascertained yet and no suicide note found. We are investigating whether Aashman was suffering from mental stress, family problems, or other pressure," said Inspector Yogesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 10 Police Station.

Police are questioning his family members and friends for leads, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand HC Slams Govt For 9-Year Delay In Teacher Eligibility Test, Summons Education Secretary

Jharkhand HC Slams Govt For 9-Year Delay In Teacher Eligibility Test, Summons Education Secretary

Student’s School Bathroom ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video Goes Viral, Principal Responds Publicly On...

Student’s School Bathroom ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video Goes Viral, Principal Responds Publicly On...

Pune Cyber Police Arrest Telangana Engineer For ₹2.46 Crore Online University Fraud

Pune Cyber Police Arrest Telangana Engineer For ₹2.46 Crore Online University Fraud

Haryana: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Gurugram By Jumping From 19th Floor Over Low Marks

Haryana: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Gurugram By Jumping From 19th Floor Over Low Marks

MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra

MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra